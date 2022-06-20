No one is allowed to disturb peace, be it a Naxalite or a criminal: CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is busy in eliminating Naxalites. Today, in an encounter with Naxalites in the forests of Lanji-Bahela Chowki-Lodhagi on the border of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, our jawans and policemen have killed three hard core Naxalites with rewards on their heads. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that- ‘Out of turn promotions and gallantry award will be given to the policemen who killed the Naxalites by risking their lives. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the duty and courage of the policemen and jawans and said that the state is proud of brave heroes like you.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and no one is allowed to disturb its peace, be it a Naxalite or a criminal. Our government is softer than a flower for gentlemen and harsher than thunderbolt for the wicked.

This action was led by ASP Balaghat accompanied by Hawk Force and Madhya Pradesh Police personnel. SP Balaghat Range and CO Hawk Force guided the entire proceedings. In this encounter, one DCM (Divisional Committee Member) and two ACM (Area Committee Member) associated with Naxalism, Manoj and Rame (Female), who had a reward of more than Rs 30 lakh on their heads, were killed. AK-47, 303 and 12 bore action guns have been recovered from them.