No Coal Shortage; 8.51% Increase in Domestic Production till June 2023

Details of coal supply and consumption /demand in the country for the last three years are as under:



[Figures in Million Tonnes (MT)]



Year



2020-21



2021-22



2022-23*



Total Domestic Coal Supply (a)



690.88



819.21



877.36



Total Import (b)



215.25



208.62



237.66



Total Consumption / Demand (a+b)



906.13



1027.83



1115.02



*Provisional



Major leap in coal production over the years has been witnessed. The all India Coal Production in the year 2022-23 stood at 893.19 Million Tonne (MT) in comparison to 565.77 MT in the year 2013-14 with a growth of about 58%.



As per the current import policy, coal is kept under Open General License (OGL) and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty.



There is no shortage of coal in the country. Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production / supply. The all India coal production in the year 2022-2023 was 893.19 MT in comparison to 778.21 MT in the year 2021- 2022 with a growth of about 14.7 %. During the current year till June’ 2023 domestic coal production has increased over 8.51 % compared to same period of the last year.







Following steps are being taken by the coal companies to promote green mining:



Implementation of modern technology to reduce the impact of pollution.

Extensive tree plantation programme undertaken every year by the coal companies. The afforestation carried has resulted in establishment of new forest area along with new Bio-diversity and ecosystem.

Efforts to conserve bio-diversity by creation of Eco-Parks.

Maximum utilization of mine water for industrial & community use.

Introduction of First Mile Connectivity projects for coal transportation and loading system.

Installation of sand segregation plants for gainful utilization of over burden (OB) through processing and sand extraction. This facilitates commercial and internal use of sand and protects environment as it eases sand dredging from river.

Coal India Limited has programmed to install 3000 MW of solar power projects in coming years and has already installed more than 11 MW of solar power plants. SCCL has set up 224 MW capacity Solar Power Plants within its command area and plan to become “Net Zero Energy” in the year 2025-26 by establishing a cumulative solar power plants of 556 MW.

Coal India Limited has taken an initiative for introduction of dual fuel (Diesel – LNG) operation in the existing diesel dumpers of the company.

Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries have planned for other energy efficient measures in next 5 years (i.e. 2021-2026) which includes replacing conventional light by LED lights, installing energy efficient ACs, Super fan, Efficient water heaters, Energy efficient motors for pumps, Auto-timer in street lights and to add E-Vehicles also which will offset about 2.36 lakh Tonne of CO2 per year.