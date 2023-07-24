East Zonal Conference on PM-Gatishakti & National Logistic Policy

East Zonal Conference on PM-Gatishakti and National Logistic Policy was held on 16.02.2023 at Bhubaneswar. The objective is to bring diﬀerent Ministries, States, Departments & Industries together for integrated planning and coordinated development of logistics infrastructure with emphasis on the States of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. It aims at improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistics cost.



PM Gatishakti National Master Plan portal is a digital platform launched by the Government of India for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects in the country for movement of people, goods and services. It includes integrated planning for infrastructure development in the States of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.