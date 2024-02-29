Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Rs. 3549.48 Crore for National Highways Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs. 3549.48 crore for construction and strengthening of various National Highways projects in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post he said, an allocation of Rs. 776.19 crore has been approved for 4-laning of 41 km length section of National Highway-146 B (Shahganj Bypass end to Badi Package-IV) in Sehore and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Shri Gadkari said, the proposed project corridor will reduce travel time to reach Jabalpur, Bhopal, Betul and Indore cities and will connect various urban nodes by connecting to National Highway (NH) and State Highway (SH) networks and other important city roads. Construction of bypasses for traffic on National Highways and State Highways will help in reducing accidents by restricting the movement of commercial traffic in towns.

An allocation of Rs. 1238.59 crore has been approved for making 6-lane service road on both sides of Ayodhya bypass from Asharam Tiraha on National Highway-46 to Ratnagiri Tiraha on National Highway-146 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh under hybrid amputee mode.

Shri Gadkari said the proposed alignment connects National Highway-146 and National Highway-46 while also providing connectivity to Bhopal Airport. Making this route 6-lane will help in reducing congestion in Ayodhya Bypass/Bhopal city. This route will facilitate traffic movement on National Highways and reduce accidents by avoiding mixing of local and commercial traffic in the city.

An approval has been given for the construction of 34 km long Chasale 6 lane Indore Western Bypass under Hybrid Annuity Mode under Package-1 at a cost of Rs 1534.70 crore.

Shri Gadkari said, the proposed Construction of bypass for traffic on National Highways will help in reducing the traffic of Bandur city and will also help in reducing the accidents by stopping the movement of commercial traffic in the city.