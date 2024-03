Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said for development, operation and maintenance of the existing ropeway between Ujjain Junction Railway Station and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh Rs 188.95 crore has been approved under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Shri Gadkari said the proposed ropeway will help in movement especially during the peak pilgrimage season and reduce the travel time to 7 minutes. The ropeway will facilitate 64,000 pilgrims every day.

The Union Minister said it will promote tourism and provide eco-friendly means of transportation while creating new employment opportunities.