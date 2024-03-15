Nitin Gadkari Allocates Rs 699.19 Crore for Upgrading Khokhra Gujarat Border – Vijayanagar – Antarsuba – Mathasur Road Section of National Highway 58 in Palanpur, Gujarat

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said for upgrading Khokhra Gujarat Border – Vijayanagar – Antarsuba – Mathasur Road section of National Highway 58 in Palanpur district of Gujarat to 2-lane with PS(paved shoulder) Rs 699.19 crore has been sanctioned under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Shri Gadkari said National Highway-58 connects Gujarat and Rajasthan and also connects Ambaji Temple, Udaipur, Polo Forest and other archaeological monuments and various tourist places. This section of National Highway 58 is proposed to upgrade the existing single/two lane road to 2 lanes with PS and involves realignment in 14 stretches passing through hilly terrain. The project will provide better connectivity and boost economic activities in the region.