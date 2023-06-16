NITI Aayog and the United Nations in India sign the Government of India – United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (GoI-UNSDCF 2023-2027)

NITI Aayog and the United Nations in India signed the Government of India – United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027 today. The GoI-UNSDCF was signed by Mr. B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, and Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India in the presence of the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Mr. Suman Bery, senior representatives from NITI Aayog, central ministries and heads of UN agencies in India.



GoI-UNSDCF 2023-2027 represents the UN development system’s collective offer to the Government of India, in line with the national vision for development, for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting gender equality, youth empowerment and human rights. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/72/279 designates the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework as the principal planning and implementation instrument for the UN Development System at country level. Programme priorities of the UN entities working at the country are derived from the GoI-UNSDCF.



The GoI-UNSDCF 2023-2027 is built on four strategic pillars derived from the 2030 Agenda – People, Prosperity, Planet and Participation. The four interlinked pillars have six outcome areas focusing on Health and Well Being; Nutrition and Food Security; Quality Education; Economic Growth and Decent Work; Environment, Climate, WASH and Resilience; and Empowering People, Communities, and Institutions.



To further deepen cooperation in critical areas, for the first time, the GoI-UNSDCF will have specific focus on SDG localisation and South-South cooperation, in line with India’s leadership towards the implementation and acceleration of the SDGs; and India’s championing of South-South cooperation. Showcasing Indian models of development globally will be central to the effort.



The formulation of the GoI-UNSDCF 2023-2027 was led by NITI Aayog, on behalf of the Government of India, with robust participation of line Ministries, State Governments, and Union Territories. The UN Resident Coordinator led and coordinated inputs from the UN development system in India. Partners from civil society, think tanks, private sector, cooperatives and labour unions also contributed to the development of the document, ensuring a whole of society, whole of government and whole of UN approach. The GoI-UNSDCF was informed by a third-party evaluation of the previous Cooperation Framework (2018-2022) and a Common Country Analysis (CCA) undertaken by the UN in India.



The implementation, monitoring and reporting of GoI-UNSDCF 2023-2027 will be co-led by Government of India and the United Nations, India through a Joint Steering Committee.



“The next five years will be pivotal for an innovation driven, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable India. For India, the principle of “Leaving No One Behind” is particularly important due to its vast and diverse demography, as well as its potential due to tremendous demographic dividend. The GoI-UNSDCF, through its agreed partnerships, outcomes and outputs will contribute towards achievement of national development priorities. The Cooperation Framework has to be a living and dynamic framework and should adapt in the light of how India changes and the world changes,” said Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Mr. Suman Bery.



Signing the Cooperation Framework, CEO of NITI Aayog, Mr. B V R Subrahmanyam, said: “India has advanced steadily in its ability to deliver development and resilience at scale. This includes transforming India’s social welfare system and safety nets, underpinned by a robust ecosystem of digital public infrastructure and a range of national missions. India’s leadership in climate action and resilience continues to grow. The time has come to completely address the challenges of the last century and take on the challenges of Amrit Kaal to become Viksit Bharat. The Cooperation framework will focus on and support India in its transformation where it is not just access to basic requirements such as water/ electricity/ internet that would be important, but the quality of these issues that are more relevant for future.”



The new Framework comes at a critical juncture as the world reaches the halfway mark to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and India envisions a ‘Viksit Bharat’ over the next 25 years, in line with the clarion call of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.



Presenting the Cooperation Framework at the launch. Mr Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, said: “India is a key shaper of the 2030 Agenda. With the goal of ‘Leave No One Behind’ reflected in the Government of India’s message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, India has aligned its flagship national initiatives with the SDGs and translated Agenda 2030 into local actions at all levels, while delivering development gains at scale. Meeting the expectations and aspirations of India’s youthful population ahead will require further accelerating progress in addressing remaining development challenges and investing in human capital to leverage a unique demographic dividend. As the United Nations Secretary-General has said, India is the country that can make achieving the SDGs a global reality”.



