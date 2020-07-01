Nissan India releases glimpses of the much-awaited upcoming B-SUV

Bhubaneswar: Nissan India today revealed glimpses of the headlights and grill of its technology-rich and stylish B-SUV concept. For the first time, the B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16th, 2020 at the global headquarters.

The company’s first Compact B-SUV for the Indian market reflects Nissan-ness, a philosophy aimed at empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies. The compact B-SUV is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21.

Building on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the New Compact SUV is designed for tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence. Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The B-SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s Global SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS.

