NIPCCD organizes an Orientation Training Programme on ‘Poshan Tracker & Height/Weight Measurement’ under Poshan Abhiyaan in Guwahati

An Orientation Training Programme on ‘Poshan Tracker & Height/Weight Measurement’ was organized for Functionaries of Anganwadi Services Scheme under Umbrella ICDS at NIPCCD Regional Centre, Guwahati from 29-31 May, 2023.



Poshan Tracker is an App provided to Anganwadi workers (AWWs) to view activities of Anganwadi Centre (AWC) and service delivery. The developed system enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all AWCs, AWWs and beneficiaries.







A Training Programme on ‘Child Assessment Strategies at AWCs’ for Functionaries of Saksham Anganwadi Scheme from 30-31 May, 2023 was organized at NIPCCD Regional Centre, Indore. 32 Participants attended the Programme.



Highlights of the Programme:



Principles of Assessment and Reporting

Use of Mother and Child Protection Card

WHO Growth chart

Child Assessment Card