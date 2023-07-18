NHAI Undertakes Safety Inspection of Bengaluru-Mysore Access Controlled Highway

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a committee of Road Safety Experts to carry out safety inspection of Bengaluru – Mysuru Access Controlled Highway to ensure that the corridor continues to serve people of Karnataka by promoting safe travel. The Committee is currently visiting the site and will conclude their study by July 20. It will submit the report within 10 days after the conclusion of the visit.



Opened to traffic in March 2023, 118 km long Bengaluru – Mysuru Access Controlled Highway corridor encompasses a portion of NH-275. NHAI has engaged state-of-the-art technologies in building the highway which is contributing towards boosting commerce and acting as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of region. The highway has cut travel time between the two cities in the state of Karnataka by almost half to just 75 minutes. The highway is a testimony of India’s rapidly transforming road infrastructure and NHAI’s commitment to create world class National Highway network.



The corridor also entails 4 rail overbridges, 9 Major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses and 6 no of bypasses are constructed to the towns of Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to resolve the problem of traffic congestion and to ease the traffic movement of public. The access-controlled highway also provides inter-state connectivity to Karnataka with Tamil Nadu & Kerala, decongesting cities of Coorg, Srirangapatna, Wayanad and Ooty.



Improving safety on National Highways is one of the topmost priorities of NHAI and it is committed to ensure safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all commuters on the National Highways.