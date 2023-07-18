4th Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency to be held in Goa on July 19-20, 2023

The 4th Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) under India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Goa on July 19-20, 2023. The two-day meeting will bring together over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries, and several International Organisations.



The 4th ETWG Meeting will be chaired by Shri Pawan Agarwal, who serves as the ETWG Chair and Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, and Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, will also be part of the meeting and participate in the deliberations.



There are six priority areas outlined under India’s G20 Presidency. These priority areas reflect India’s focus on various aspects of energy transition and building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development. The six priority areas are (i) Energy transitions through addressing technology gaps (ii) Low-cost financing for energy transitions (iii) Energy security and diversified supply chains (iv) Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions, and responsible consumption, (v) Fuels for Future (3F) and (vi) Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways. These Priority Areas focus on healing our ‘One Earth’, creating harmony within our ‘One Family’, and giving hope for our ‘One Future’.



The discussions in the 4th ETWG meeting in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai respectively, to identify and promote best practices, policies, and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition. The key highlight of the 4th ETWG meeting will be the detailed discussions on the draft Ministerial Communique, which is currently under discussion and will be further firmed up.



On the sidelines of the ETWG, the Meeting will be complemented by various side events – ‘Enabling policies to accelerate e-mobility’, ‘Promoting solar energy for universal energy access’, ‘DRE applications for achieving SDG7 goals’, ‘Drive for advancing knowledge and solutions through aggregation in energy efficiency’, and ‘Powering progress in Global South – accessible and affordable clean energy for all.’



The 14th edition of CEM is simultaneously being organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, and the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, in Goa from July 19th to 23rd, 2023. The theme of CEM14/MI-8 is ‘Advancing Clean Energy Together.’



At CEM14/MI-8, over 80 side events are being organized focusing on a range of clean energy topics. Top business and energy leaders from across the world are expected to be part of these meetings. Under the aegis of CEM14/MI-8, a Technology and Cultural showcase is being organized at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa which will feature new and emerging technologies like Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen, and other clean technologies from across the world and provide a unique experience to visitors.



The 4th ETWG Meeting concludes on July 20, 2023. The Ministerial meeting, which marks the culmination of the ETWG meetings, will be held in Goa on 22nd July. The Ministerial meeting will have the participation of esteemed Ministers and representatives from the G20 and other invited countries. Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy, Shri RK Singh will chair the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting.



India’s G20 Presidency is committed to strengthening global cooperation in clean energy transitions.



