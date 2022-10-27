NHAI InvIT again surpasses all the expectations.

New Delhi : The round#2 of InvIT has been oversubscribed almost 5 times in 10% of the scheduled tenure.

This round is special because 25% of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors.

Union Minister MoRTH Shri Nitin Gadkari was driving this agenda of giving an opportunity to the ordinary citizens of our country to invest in the Infrastructure space.

With this option retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05% per annum)

Tomorrow is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Shri Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in Infra funding.