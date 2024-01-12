NGEL Inks MoUs with GSPC and GPPL during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit  

Mumbai : NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has executed MoUs with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (GSPC) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) during the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held at Gandhinagar. The summit was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 10th Jan ’24.

The MoU with GSPC was exchanged between Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC and Shri Milind Torawane, MD, GSPC in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Hon’ble Mnister of Finance, Energy & Petrochemicals, GoG, Dr V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog and other senior officials and International delegates. The MoU aims for the blending of Green Hydrogen in the gas networks of GSPC and Green Hydrogen mobility by setting up of Green Hydrogen fuelling stations in Gujarat.

Other MoU with GPPL exchanged between GM-Hydrogen, NTPC and MD of APM Terminals, Pipavav that aims to develop Green Hydrogen ecosystem including production of Green Ammonia at the land provided by GPPL for export and domestic market. It also aims to explore Pipavav Port as an anchor port by NGEL for exploration, development and operations of offshore wind farms in Gujarat.

NGEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC and aims to be the flag bearer of NTPC’s Renewable Energy journey with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and 26 GW in pipeline including 7 GW under implementation.

GSPC is one of the largest gas trading companies of India, engaged also in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas.

GPPL is one of the leading private ports of India promoted by A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S which currently has the handling capacity of 1.35 million TEUs of containers, 4 – 5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo, 2 million tonnes of liquid cargo and about 250,000 cars per year.