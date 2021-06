New Delhi: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first in Southampton. Day 1 was washed out by rain.

India’s playing XI: R Sharma, S Gill, V Kohli, C Pujara, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, I Sharma, M Shami

New Zealand XI: T Latham, D Conway, K Williamson, R Taylor, H Nicholls, BJ Watling, C de Grandhomme, K Jamieson, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult