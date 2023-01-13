New Software Updates to Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch Series Uplevel the Galaxy Camera Experience

Samsung Electronics today announced new software updates to Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series, elevating content capturing for Galaxy users everywhere. Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have long been offering the best photography and videography experiences, letting users create, capture and share their best moments. Now, when paired with the latest wearable devices, the already-powerful Galaxy camera is further strengthened with 360 Audio Recording, the unique feature that brings immersive sound to video content, along with an upgrade to the Camera Controller that makes zooming in and out remotely easier. These software updates reflect Samsung’s continuous commitment to providing the most up-to-date experiences to existing devices.

360 Audio Recording: Capture the World as You Hear It

The new 360 Audio Recording feature1 empowers users to capture sound on video precisely as they hear it. Pairing Galaxy Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy smartphone, everyone can film like a pro and capture high-quality, realistic audio for video without the need for bulky professional equipment anytime, anywhere. The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest. Users can pop in connected headphones and playback the video on their device or social media channel to hear lifelike and immersive sounds that emulate an in-person experience.

360 Audio Recording is the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth audio standard. This new technology brings better audio quality as well as improved latency and battery life. Beyond providing better-sounding music, LE Audio also broadens the spectrum of audio experiences to deliver more complex and rich sound that can be shared with others. Now, LE Audio brings binaural recording to Galaxy Buds2 Pro — taking advantage of both the left and right mics at the same time. When pairing the Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4, users are drawn into the moment, benefitting from high-quality stereo audio as well as high-quality video.

Camera Controller: Frame the Perfect Shot Right From Your Wrist

Photography and videography with Galaxy smartphones are about maintaining creative control in any situation. One example is the Galaxy Watch’s Camera Controller app, which enables users to control their phone camera right from their wrist. A new update — soon to be available on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series — adds zoom capabilities to Camera Controller,2 further expanding the Galaxy camera experience with Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch connectivity. Now users can remotely control their phone’s camera zoom with a simple pinch of the watch face or a turn of the rotating bezel — perfect for taking group selfies or group shots from a distance and eliminating the need to run back and forth to the camera to frame the perfect picture.

Availability3

The new 360 Audio Recording feature will be progressively released on Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 via software updates starting today.1 The updated Camera Controller feature will be available on the Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic beginning from February.2 These new wearable features are expected to provide more powerful synergies with the new Galaxy camera capabilities — offering new and never-before-seen experiences.

Tune in on February 1 for more details of Samsung’s advanced Galaxy smartphone that will be announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

1 The feature will be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0 or above with LE Audio support, including Galaxy Z Filip4, Z Fold4 and the upcoming Galaxy smartphones. Requires installation of the latest software versions of the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds devices. To activate the feature, go to Samsung Camera app > tap Camera settings after selecting Video mode > tap Advanced video options > turn on 360 Audio Recording.

2 The feature will be available on Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic when paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.1 or above with the Camera Controller app support. Requires installation of the latest software version via the Galaxy Wearable app.

3 Availability may vary by market, carrier, model and the paired smartphone. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions and will roll out to LTE versions later.