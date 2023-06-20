New Delhi’s Hauz Khas Temple Celebrates Car Festival; President Draupadi Murmu Worships Lord Jagannath on her Birthday

Around 2.30 p.m. in afternoon the chariot pulling commenced. The Royal Chariot carrying the Four Deities on board was pulled from Hauz Khas Village Road till 2.5 K.M. away to Ansari Nagar via Shri Aurobindo Marg and then taken back to temple premises in the evening. The scenes of long lining up of devotees in both sides of the Car Festival route to have an auspicious glimpse of the Lord of the Universe, throwing of flowers towards Idols bystanders and breaking of coconuts in the sidewall of Chariot were just memorable and mesmerising. Then the Deities remained on the chariot parked infront of the Temple for public viewing till night. In the late night all the four deities were taken in a procession to the makeshift aunt house at the basement of the temple. The Idols will be worshipped at the podium in the Aunt’s House till the Bahuda Yatra on 28th June 2023 as per the information of Temple sources.
Laxmi Narayan Bebarta, Sujata Tripathy and Prof. Bhagirath Jha did the live narration of the Mega Event. Saroj Panigrahi co –ordinated the Media Coverage.
The entire arrangements were smoothly executed and well managed by the office bearers and members of Temple Managing Committee, which include President Bighneshwar Rout, Secretary Ravindra Nath Pradhan, Abhaya Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan (A), Khirod Patra, Gajendra Samanta, Abhiram Sutar, Ashok Pradhan (B), Jitendra Mohapatra, Ajay Pradhan, Pankaj Mohanty, Nishidha Kumar Das, Rankanidhi Sahoo, Bijay Sahoo, Dillip Kumar Swain, Kishore Samal, Amulya Ojha, Sukanta Sahu, Manager of the Temple Rashmiranjan Behera, Assistant Managers Sashikanta Sahoo and Sanjiv Jena and Preists Sanatan Padhi, Debabrata Mishra, Jagabandhu Dash, Premananda Satpathy, Santosh Panda and Prashant Dash.