Netizens delivered 1.5 billion views when Akshay Kumar, aka Bachchhan Paandey, held 12 Moj creators for ransom

New Delhi: Since Saturday, social media has been in a tizzy with 12 Moj creators going missing from across different cities in India to Akshay Kumar capturing them and demanding a ransom of 1B views to release them. When the Godfather, Bachchhan Paandey, aka Akshay Kumar, revealed the ransom for releasing the creators, the internet was swamped with the generous contributions of the audience. In meager twenty-four hours, the netizens generated 1.5 billion+ views on Moj around the #BachchanPaandeyKiMoj.

Besides Akshay Kumar sharing a tweet and video of the creator’s capture, the stunt saw the star cast – Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez also playing up on the campaign speculating the news of the capture of popular content creators. To everyone’s surprise, Akshay Kumar took away 12 Moj creators via a train from Mumbai to New Delhi on Monday (14th March) where together, the star cast along with Bhavi, Himanshu, Sohail, Rashi, Surbhi, Pranavi, Khwaish, Sriish, Sameeksha, Simran, Sohail, and Prasad made some exciting and fun content.

Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar on releasing the content creators said, “Moj Waalon, maan gaye tumhe, sirf ek din mein 1.5 billion views. Chalo chhod diya tumhare creators ko. Meri Moj hogayi toh ab tum bhi Moj karo. #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj”

Talking about the exciting campaign with Moj, Akshay Kumar said, “It was an amazing experience to spend some hours in the train and create content with these talented creators. With the rise in content creation on short video platforms like Moj, I can see so much talent in our country that is not only being noticed but appreciated by everyone. We, from the Bachchhan Paandey team, are happy that we explored this opportunity. Hope to see you all in the theatres on 18th March.”

Commenting on the holistic partnership with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey and Akshay Kumar, Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder and CEO of ShareChat and Moj, said, “The success of the campaign #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj demonstrates the power of Moj and its creators in reaching the masses from diverse backgrounds and becoming a conduit for a two-way, action-oriented engagement with the fans. With the evergreen actor, Akshay Kumar, anchoring the campaign alongside the talented Moj creators, we saw a fantastic response from the fans, which elevated the reach and response to the campaign. Short video content platforms have made it easier to personally connect with the fans and have become one of the most important mediums for film promotions.”

Here’s the chronology of how the #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj stunt played out:

12th & 13th March’21: Content creators went missing. The news spreads like wildfire on social media handles, garnering 1.3 billion views and 2.18 million likes

14th March’21 (12:12 pm) – Kriti Sanon tweets, “Hey Guys, mujhe do dino se moj creators ke gayab hone ki khabrein aa rahi & I have found out that ye Bachchhan Paandey ka kaam hai. I’m going to find them..Stay tuned to find out more.#BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj”

14th March’21 (12:47 pm) – Arshad Warsi responds to Kriti’s tweet – “Arrey ravan hai woh ravan, uska dil aur uski aankh dono patthar ke hain. In Moj creators ke toh ghode lag gaye. #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj”

14th March’21 (1:17 pm) – Jacqueline Fernandez added “Agar Bachchhan Paandey ne kuch kiya hai toh kuch socha zaroor hoga. Khair thodi der mein pata chal hi jayega.Bas aage aage dekho hota hai kya. #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj” to the banter.

14th March’21 (4:30 pm) – Bachchhan Paandey seen at Borivali Railway Station with co-stars – Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez

14th March’21 (5:28 pm) – The official handle of Moj commented, “Bachchhan Paandey ji, please hamare creators ko chod dijiye, hum aapko bhai nahi Godfather hi bulaayenge. Please bataiye ki unhe bachane ke liye humein kya karna hoga.#BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj”

14th March’21 (7:14 pm) – Putting closure on the suspense, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Mujhe moj par 1 billion views chahiye, bas yeh kardo aur apne creators wapas le jao. #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj”

16th March’21 (2:22 pm) – Bachchhan Paandey releases the Moj creators after the #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj received 1.5 billion+ views.

Bollywood marketers and promoters are increasingly partnering with Moj, India’s number one short-video app, to reach out to diverse, and hyper-local audiences at scale to complement the non-traditional promotional routes. The hashtag campaign #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj received a phenomenal response from the users, clocking more than 1.5 billion+ views in just twenty-four hours.