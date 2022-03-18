PVR launches biggest Cinema with best projection technology in Jalandhar

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India, announced the launch of its third multiplex in Jalandhar, Punjab. Strengthening PVR’s footprints across key markets, the new 6-screen property is equipped with laser projection, the first in the city. The erstwhile single screen Friends cinema, a popular destination for city residents has been revamped with a modern cinematic experience to cater to the discerning audience in the city. With this launch, PVR augments its presence in Jalandhar with 15 screens in 3 properties.

The new PVR Friends Cinema incorporates a modern design language in its interiors and has a total seating capacity of 715 guests with plush recliners adding to the comfort factor. It has a visually stunning foyer with multiple framed custom artworks with a “renaissance” theme, celebrating legendary actors and actresses of Hollywood as well as Indian Cinema. The dual foyer space with concessionaire facilities on two separate levels caters to the gourmet food preference of patrons.

The auditoriums are powered with the city’s best technology comprising of 2K RGB+ laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, cleanest, sharpest and brightest images. For an unparalleled surround sound experience, the audis host advanced Dolby 7.1 technological solution that allows crystal-clear, high-definition immersive audio while the Next-Gen 3D technology provides a more captivating and immersive viewing experience.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. said, “Friends is a popular cinema destination in the city that had started operations way back in 1975 and we have been able to remodel and modernize the destination to suit evolved tastes and preferences of movie goers. Our expansion in Jalandhar reiterates our commitment to strengthen our presence beyond metro cities. Punjab has a strong base for movie culture across all its cities, which we aim to tap in by making new age movie viewing experience accessible to a larger audience base.”

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Punjab with 59 screens in 11 properties and 271 screens across 61 properties in North.

PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2021-2022 with 866 screens at 180 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka).