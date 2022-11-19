Nepal to vote for Elections to parliament and provincial Assemblies on Sunday

Voting for the twin elections in Nepal is scheduled on Sunday in a single phase. During general elections in the Himalayan nation, people will elect 275 members of the house of representatives for both parliamentary and provincial assemblies. Members of the legislature will be elected by two methods, 165 members will be elected from single-member constituencies by first-past-the-post voting and the other remaining 110 members will be elected from a single nationwide constituency. Voters will receive separate ballot papers for the two methods.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across Nepal. Voting will be done by Nepali citizens aged 18 or above of sound mind and not ineligible under federal election fraud and punishment laws. A total of 84 parties have applied at the Election Commission seeking its approval to contest the general elections to be held on November 20, though 116 parties have been registered to it.

For parliamentary and provincial assemblies elections in Nepal to be held tomorrow, Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method. For Elections in Nepal, Chief Election Commissioners from India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives are taking part in the election process as the international observers. Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri Rajiv Kumar is leading a delegation of 4 membered ECI officials as State guest in Nepal till 22nd November. During his visit Shri Kumar is visiting Polling stations at Kathmandu and areas around.

Nepal’s Election Commission has announced several measures to ensure the elections are conducted without any unwanted incidents. For this purpose there is shutting of the Indo-Nepal border, enforcing air patrolling and setting up three-tier security at polling stations.

All results of the elections are expected to be out by December 8. Report from Sweta Singh, special correspondent, Kathmandu.