Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Elected Leader Of Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party

Nepal Prime Minister and the Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba won the parliamentary party (PP) leader election held on Wednesday, overpowering his nearest challenger, party General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa by 39 votes, officials said.

Deuba, 76, secured 64 votes, while Thapa, 45, could muster only 25 votes, they said. All 89 lawmakers of the party participated in the voting. The win means that Deuba will possibly lead the next government after the Nepali Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the general elections held on November 20.

In the 275-member house of representatives, there are 89 members of the Nepali Congress, 57 of whom were chosen through first-past-the-post voting and 32 through proportional representation. Gagan had filed a lone opposition to Sher Bahadur Deuba. Both submitted their nominations on Tuesday, December 20.

With the win, Deuba will be the party’s candidate for the post of prime minister in the new government. The National Congress is the only one of the seven national political parties to hold elections to select its parliamentary party leader.

Other parties, meanwhile, had chosen their PP leader in unanimity. The CPN-UML, Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, and Janamat Party have been accorded National party status in Nepal after securing a three per cent of proportional representation vote.

CPN-UML chose KP Sharma Oli as the PP leader, CPN (Maoist Centre) had Pushpa Kamal Dahal as its PP leader and Rastriya Swatantra Party elected Rabi Lamichhane as its PP leader.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party party conducted its general convention from 1 to 3 December 2021 and elected Rajendra Prasad Lingden as the party’s chairman while Upendra Yadav was elected the parliamentary party leader of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). Dr CK Raut, the Chairperson of the Janamat Party has been nominated as the Party’s parliamentary party (PP) leader.