Department of Telecommunications notifies Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to promote telecom and networking products: Devusinh Chauhan

The Department of Telecommunications has notified Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on 24.02.2021, to promote telecom and networking products, effective since 01.04.2021. The applications were invited from 04.06.2021 to 03.07.2021. 31 eligible applications were approved on 14th October 2021. For including design-led manufacturing, the Scheme Guidelines were amended on 20.06.2022, effective since 01.04.2022. Applications were invited from 21.06.2022 to 25.08.2022. 14 existing companies continued with existing sanctioned incentives. There were 32 applications and 28 eligible applications were approved on 31st October 2022. Based on their eligibility, presently there are total 42 companies approved under PLI scheme. Out of 42 companies, 17 companies are with design-led manufacturing products.

These 42 companies have committed investment of Rs. 4,115 crores, additional sales of Rs. 2.45 lakh crores and will create employment of more than 44,000 over the scheme period. The number of applicants indicate the response from industry for making India a global manufacturing hub for telecom and networking products.

The PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking product has been notified on 24.02.2021 and is effective from 01.04.2021 only. During the Financial Year 2021-22, there is additional investment of Rs. 420 crores, sales of Rs. 9,019 crores, and employment of 4,938 numbers. The list of companies with State & UT-wise is given in ANNEXURE.

ANNEXURE

State and UT-wise PLI Beneficiaries

S.NO. Applicant Name State/UT-wise 1 Alphion India Private Limited Tamil Nadu 2 Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd Uttarakhand 3 Commscope India Private Limited Goa 4 Coral Telecom Limited Himachal Pradesh 5 Design And Manufacturing Vista Electronics Private Limited Delhi 6 Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited Punjab Uttar Pradesh 7 Ehoome IOT Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 8 Elcom Innovations Private Limited Punjab 9 Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu 10 Frog Cellsat Limited Uttar Pradesh 11 GDN Enterprises Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 12 GO IP Global Services Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 13 GX India Private Limited Haryana 14 HFCL Limited Haryana 15 Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited Haryana 16 ITI Limited Karnataka Kerala Uttar Pradesh 17 Jabil Circuit India Private Limited Maharashtra 18 Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Private Limited Karnataka 19 Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd Karnataka 20 Matrix Comsec Private Limited Gujarat 21 NeoLync Tele Communications Private Limited Andhra Pradesh 22 Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd Andhra Pradesh Kerala 23 Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Haryana 24 Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd Tamil Nadu 25 Panache Digilife Limited Maharashtra 26 Priyaraj Electronics Limited Karnataka 27 Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited Tamil Nadu 28 Samriddhi Automations Private Limited Uttarakhand 29 Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd. Tamil Nadu 30 Sanmina-SCI India Private Limited Tamil Nadu 31 Sansap Technology Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 32 Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited Karnataka 33 Skyquad Electronics And Appliances Private Limited Telangana 34 SurbhiSatcom Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 35 Synegra Ems Limited Goa 36 Syrma SGS Technology Limited Haryana Tamil Nadu 38 Tecniqua India Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 39 Tejas networks Limited Karnataka 40 TianyinWorldtech India Private Limited Uttar Pradesh 41 Vihaan Networks Limited Haryana 42 VVDN Technologies Private Limited Haryana

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.