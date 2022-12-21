Department of Telecommunications notifies Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to promote telecom and networking products: Devusinh Chauhan

The Department of Telecommunications has notified Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on 24.02.2021, to promote telecom and networking products, effective since 01.04.2021. The applications were invited from 04.06.2021 to 03.07.2021. 31 eligible applications were approved on 14th October 2021. For including design-led manufacturing, the Scheme Guidelines were amended on 20.06.2022, effective since 01.04.2022. Applications were invited from 21.06.2022 to 25.08.2022. 14 existing companies continued with existing sanctioned incentives. There were 32 applications and 28 eligible applications were approved on 31st October 2022. Based on their eligibility, presently there are total 42 companies approved under PLI scheme. Out of 42 companies, 17 companies are with design-led manufacturing products.
These 42 companies have committed investment of Rs. 4,115 crores, additional sales of Rs. 2.45 lakh crores and will create employment of more than 44,000 over the scheme period. The number of applicants indicate the response from industry for making India a global manufacturing hub for telecom and networking products.
The PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking product has been notified on 24.02.2021 and is effective from 01.04.2021 only. During the Financial Year 2021-22, there is additional investment of Rs. 420 crores, sales of Rs. 9,019 crores, and employment of 4,938 numbers. The list of companies with State & UT-wise is given in ANNEXURE.
ANNEXURE
State and UT-wise PLI Beneficiaries
|S.NO.
|Applicant Name
|State/UT-wise
|1
|Alphion India Private Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|2
|Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd
|Uttarakhand
|3
|Commscope India Private Limited
|Goa
|4
|Coral Telecom Limited
|Himachal Pradesh
|5
|Design And Manufacturing Vista Electronics Private Limited
|Delhi
|6
|Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited
|Punjab
|Uttar Pradesh
|7
|Ehoome IOT Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Elcom Innovations Private Limited
|Punjab
|9
|Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited
|Andhra Pradesh
|Tamil Nadu
|10
|Frog Cellsat Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|11
|GDN Enterprises Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|12
|GO IP Global Services Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|GX India Private Limited
|Haryana
|14
|HFCL Limited
|Haryana
|15
|Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited
|Haryana
|16
|ITI Limited
|Karnataka
|Kerala
|Uttar Pradesh
|17
|Jabil Circuit India Private Limited
|Maharashtra
|18
|Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Private Limited
|Karnataka
|19
|Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd
|Karnataka
|20
|Matrix Comsec Private Limited
|Gujarat
|21
|NeoLync Tele Communications Private Limited
|Andhra Pradesh
|22
|Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kerala
|23
|Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
|Haryana
|24
|Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd
|Tamil Nadu
|25
|Panache Digilife Limited
|Maharashtra
|26
|Priyaraj Electronics Limited
|Karnataka
|27
|Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|28
|Samriddhi Automations Private Limited
|Uttarakhand
|29
|Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd.
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|Sanmina-SCI India Private Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|31
|Sansap Technology Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|32
|Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
|Karnataka
|33
|Skyquad Electronics And Appliances Private Limited
|Telangana
|34
|SurbhiSatcom Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|35
|Synegra Ems Limited
|Goa
|36
|Syrma SGS Technology Limited
|Haryana
|Tamil Nadu
|38
|Tecniqua India Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|39
|Tejas networks Limited
|Karnataka
|40
|TianyinWorldtech India Private Limited
|Uttar Pradesh
|41
|Vihaan Networks Limited
|Haryana
|42
|VVDN Technologies Private Limited
|Haryana
This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.