National

Department of Telecommunications notifies Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to promote telecom and networking products: Devusinh Chauhan

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Telecommunications has notified Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on 24.02.2021, to promote telecom and networking products, effective since 01.04.2021. The applications were invited from 04.06.2021 to 03.07.2021. 31 eligible applications were approved on 14th October 2021. For including design-led manufacturing, the Scheme Guidelines were amended on 20.06.2022, effective since 01.04.2022. Applications were invited from 21.06.2022 to 25.08.2022. 14 existing companies continued with existing sanctioned incentives.  There were 32 applications and 28 eligible applications were approved on 31st October 2022. Based on their eligibility, presently there are total 42 companies approved under PLI scheme. Out of 42 companies, 17 companies are with design-led manufacturing products.

These 42 companies have committed investment of Rs. 4,115 crores, additional sales of Rs. 2.45 lakh crores and will create employment of more than 44,000 over the scheme period. The number of applicants indicate the response from industry for making India a global manufacturing hub for telecom and networking products.

The PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking product has been notified on 24.02.2021 and is effective from 01.04.2021 only. During the Financial Year 2021-22, there is additional investment of Rs. 420 crores, sales of Rs. 9,019 crores, and employment of 4,938 numbers. The list of companies with State & UT-wise is given in ANNEXURE.

ANNEXURE

State and UT-wise PLI Beneficiaries

S.NO. Applicant Name State/UT-wise
1 Alphion India Private Limited Tamil Nadu
2 Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd Uttarakhand
3 Commscope India Private Limited Goa
4 Coral Telecom Limited Himachal Pradesh
5 Design And Manufacturing Vista Electronics Private Limited Delhi
6 Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited Punjab
Uttar Pradesh
7 Ehoome IOT Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
8 Elcom Innovations Private Limited Punjab
9 Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
10 Frog Cellsat Limited Uttar Pradesh
11 GDN Enterprises Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
12 GO IP Global Services Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
13 GX India Private Limited Haryana
14 HFCL Limited Haryana
15 Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited Haryana
16 ITI Limited Karnataka
Kerala
Uttar Pradesh
17 Jabil Circuit India Private Limited Maharashtra
18 Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Private Limited Karnataka
19 Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd Karnataka
20 Matrix Comsec Private Limited Gujarat
21 NeoLync Tele Communications Private Limited Andhra Pradesh
22 Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd Andhra Pradesh
Kerala
23 Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Haryana
24 Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd Tamil Nadu
25 Panache Digilife Limited Maharashtra
26 Priyaraj  Electronics Limited Karnataka
27 Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited Tamil Nadu
28 Samriddhi Automations Private Limited Uttarakhand
29 Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd. Tamil Nadu
30 Sanmina-SCI India Private Limited Tamil Nadu
31 Sansap Technology Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
32 Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited Karnataka
33 Skyquad Electronics And Appliances Private Limited Telangana
34 SurbhiSatcom Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
35 Synegra Ems Limited Goa
36 Syrma SGS Technology Limited Haryana
Tamil Nadu
38 Tecniqua India Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
39 Tejas networks Limited Karnataka
40 TianyinWorldtech India Private Limited Uttar Pradesh
41 Vihaan Networks Limited Haryana
42 VVDN Technologies Private Limited Haryana

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.