Dalmia Bharat Foundation organized a Valediction Ceremony for DIKSHa trainees in collaboration with NABARD

Bhubaneshwar : Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organized a valedictory ceremony for DIKSHa trainees. Around 190 students were felicitated for successful completion of the training by Mr. Tapas Kumar Behera, DDM-NABARD, Sundergarh was the Chief Guest in attendance, along with senior officials from Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Mr. Vikash Patnaik, Branch Manager, UCO Bank, Rajgangpur.

A total of 4017 students from five DIKSHa Centers at Odisha – Rajgangpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Cuttack and Jajpur have been part of this skill development programme till date. They have received training to pursue careers as Electricians, Sewing Machine Operators, General Duty Assistants, Retail Sales Associates & Customer Relationship Managers. Post this, they have also received assistance in job placement in the state and outside.

Alongwith congratulating the trainees, Mr. Behera advised the trainees to persevere in practical application of their chosen practices. Shri Chetan Srivastava, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, commented “We are thrilled to see these young people empowered and ready to take on the future. I would like to congratulate each trainee for their efforts and all the teachers of the DIKSHa centers for shaping the young talents into today’s professionals. By committing to provide quality training to the underprivileged youth, we want to contribute towards up-skilling India and create an Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that our endeavours will sustain livelihoods in the region and across India as well.”

Simultaneously, Mr. Bhavesh Wala, Dy. Executive Director & Unit Head of KCMW (Cuttack) issued bags & Certificates to the students of DIKSHa. These students had been trained in nursing, garments stitching and CRM branches from the local DIKSHa center.

DIKSHa has been positively impacting the lives of trainees since its inception. Local communities have acknowledged the efforts of DCBL in shaping the lives of the local youth in the area.