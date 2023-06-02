Indore: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Indore, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives him. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “India and Nepal are ancient and great nations. Many a time they feel like two bodies with one culture and civilisation…We have welcomed Nepal’s Prime Minister. The relations of the two nations get enhanced & the cooperation is further enhanced, I believe that solid steps will be taken in this direction with his visit…”