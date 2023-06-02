Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain: Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ visited Mahakal in Ujjain today. On his arrival in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel welcomed Prime Minister Dahal and delegates of Nepal. Several other ministers including Nepal’s Finance Minister and Commerce Minister are included in the delegation.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Prime Minister Mr. Dahal at Devi Ahilya International Airport in Indore. Folk artists of Madhya Pradesh welcomed the Prime Minister of Nepal with various cultural presentations including Gangaur and Sahariya dance.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India and Nepal are very ancient nations and are culturally one.

The cultural splendor and rituals of both are the same. He expressed hope that the relations between India and Nepal will be further strengthened in the coming days. Strict arrangements have been made for the security of the Prime Minister of Nepal in Madhya Pradesh.

Ujjain has been attractively decorated. According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma, 1000 police personnel have been deployed. Apart from this, changes have also been made in the traffic of different areas of the city.

In view of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister of Nepal and other guests, Mahakal Lok was closed for devotees till 1:30 pm today. Significantly, on October 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.