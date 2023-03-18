Nepal, India agree to formulate modality to supply electricity to Indian states via Bihar

A meeting of the Nepal-India Power Exchange Committee is to prepare a modality for power export from Nepal to other states of India through a central transmission line via the Bihar grid.

The 14th meeting of the Committee concluded on Friday in New Delhi, India, and decided to prepare the modality of power to be exported by Nepal within a month. This will assure an additional market for the sale of Nepal’s surplus electricity during the rainy season.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, and a member of the Central Electricity Authority of India, Ashok Kumar Rajput.

The meeting as per the Power Exchange Agreement has determined the price of per unit electricity at Rs 11.54 for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Kataiya (Bihar)-Kushaha (Nepal) and Raxaul-Parawanipur 132-KV transmission lines are connected with Bihar. Nepal imports electricity from India when needed through Power Exchange Agreement and as per the Mahakali Treaty as well as through competition. Electricity is being imported to Nepal through Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border 400 KV double circuit transmission line and other transmission lines.

The Authority traded surplus electricity worth Rs 8.4 billion to India from the beginning of the current fiscal year 2022-23 to the date.