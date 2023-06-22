Nepal: High Court orders not to ban Indian Films’ screening despite Kathmandu Mayor’s decision

Kathmandu: The High Court has issued an interim order on the Kathmandu Metropolitan’s Mayor Balen Shah’s decision to ban the screening of Indian films.

The single bench of Justice Dhir Bahadur Chand, on Thursday, issued a short-term interim order not to ban the films.

The Film Association filed a writ in the High Court against Balen Shah’s decision on Wednesday. The Association says that it is objectionable to ban the screening of all Hindi films because of one film, ‘Adipurush’. Kayastha said that they went to the court demanding to be allowed to do business and the court issued an order today.