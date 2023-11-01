Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud Meets USAID Administrator Samantha Power

Washington: Foreign Minister NP Saud continued his official engagements in Washington DC today with a productive meeting with USAID Administrator H.E. Ms. Samantha Power. They took stock of the existing USAID cooperation in Nepal and exchanged views on making such cooperation more impactful in realising the development priorities of Nepal.

Administrator Samantha Power met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, to discuss the close and enduring partnership that the United States and Nepal have developed for more than 75 years. During the conversation, the leaders celebrated the impact of the USAID’s long standing investments in Nepal and discussed Nepal’s development priorities.

Administrator Power reinforced the U.S. government’s commitment to further strengthening the relationship with Nepal and recognized Nepal’s democratic progress, including potential membership in the Open Government Partnership. She also underscored USAID’s commitment to advancing Nepal’s inclusive economic development and highlighted USAID’s work with the Government of Nepal and private sector to unlock the country’s investment potential.