Nepal: Cinema halls across Kathmandu have resumed screening Hindi films

Kathmandu: Cinema halls across Kathmandu have resumed screening Hindi films from Friday. On Thursday, a meeting of Nepal Motion Pictures Association decided to resume the screening of Hindi films from today.

Balendra Shah, the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, stopped the screening of Hindi films from Monday saying that he would not allow Hindi films to be screened until the misleading phrase that ‘Janki is the daughter of India’ in ‘Adi Purush’ is removed from the film. But the Nepal Film Producer’s Association and Film Censor Board, Nepal have also clarified that this dialogue is not in the film.

On Thursday, the Patan High Court issued an interim order against Mayor Shah’s decision not to allow Hindi films to be screened in Kathmandu.