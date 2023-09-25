Kathmandu: Nepal, China signed 12 different agreements during the official visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to China.

These are the consents and agreements signed between Nepal and China:

– Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Planning Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China

– Transfer of certificates between China and Nepal government for production and living materials for the northern mountainous region of Nepal

– Signing of MoU between the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance on enhancing cooperation on digital economy

– Signing of MoU on Green and Low-Carbon Development between the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Forest and Environment

– Agreement on the Sinjali School Project

– Signing of MoU between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal on cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries

– Signing of MoU between the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply of Nepal on the formation of a joint technical task force to evaluate and revise the Nepal-China trade and payment agreement, 1981

– Signing of MoU between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal regarding the export of herbs from Nepal to China

– Signing of MoU between the National Administration and Publication of China and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal

– Signing of MoU between the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal for cooperation in science, technology and innovation

– Exchange of letters on human resources and disaster materials

– Agreement on the Hilsa-Simikot road project