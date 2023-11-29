NeGD organises State Capacity Building Workshop Under Digital India programme

New Delhi,29th November: State Capacity Building Workshops are being offered by National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology MeitY), under its Capacity Building Scheme in collaboration with their knowledge partners. The aim of these workshops is to demystify the potential of Emerging technologies in improving service delivery and how to shape the policies and strategies to accommodate new digital landscapes.

The fifth workshop in the series is being conducted in Haryana from 29th – 30th November 2023 with the participation of more than 27 officials from various departments of Haryana. The two-day intensive training is intended to familiarise the team working under the policy-making public officials to maintain continuity in the adoption and implementation of emerging technology initiatives in the State.

The workshop was inaugurated with officials from Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID), Haryana, NeGD and Wadhwani Institute of Technology & Policy (WITP).

The workshop is bringing together an array of subject matter experts from the industry and the government for interactive sessions on real-life case studies, demonstrations on tools and a vision for turning ideas into proof of concepts, pilots or projects.

Launched in August 2023, these workshops are distinctive with the partnership between the Government and industry consortium so that Government may effectively harness the emerging technologies to improve the delivery of public services, strengthening governance and making better-informed decisions. The upcoming workshops are planned in Ladakh, Telangana, etc.