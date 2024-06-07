NDA Leaders called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan; handed over a letter stating that Shri Narendra Modi has been elected as Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties

New Delhi: A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Shri J. P. Nadda, President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan today at 2.30 PM and handed over a letter stating that Shri Narendra Modi has been elected as Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President. The other members of the delegation were Shri Rajnath Singh, Shri Amit Shah, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr. C.N. Manjunath from BJP; Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu from Telugu Desam Party; Shri Nitish Kumar, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) and Shri Sanjay Jha from Janata Dal (United); Shri Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena; Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy from Janata Dal (Secular); Shri Chirag Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas); Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular); Shri Pawan Kalyan from Janasena; Shri Ajit Pawar from Nationalist Congress Party; Smt. Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal (Soneylal); Shri Jayant Chaudhary from Rashtriya Lok Dal; Shri Joyanta Basumatary from United People’s Party Liberal; Shri Atul Bora from Asom Gana Parishad; Shri Indra Hang Subba from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha; Shri Sudesh Mahto and Shri Chandra Prakash Choudhary from All Jharkhand Students Union; and Shri Ramdas Athawale from Republican Party of India (A).

The President, having satisfied herself on the basis of the various letters of support received, that the BJP-led NDA alliance, which is also the largest pre-election alliance, is in a position to command majority support of the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha and to form a stable government, appointed Shri Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India exercising powers vested in her under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of India.

The President requested Shri Narendra Modi to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and also advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed as members of the Union Council of Ministers.