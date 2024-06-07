Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu today; President appointed him as PM-designate and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu today. The President appointed him as PM-designate and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony. PM-designate Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for the third consecutive time on 9th June.

Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and stakes claim to form the government. He was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party today

Narendra Modi says, “…The President called me just now and asked me to work as the PM designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony. I have told the President that we will be comfortable on the evening of the 9th of June. Now the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the rest of the details and by then we will hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President. After that, the oath ceremony will take place.”