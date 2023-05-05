NCP core committee rejects Sharad Pawar’s resignation as party chief and requests him to continue to lead the party

Mumbai: The core committee of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar’s resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. The party’s core committee met this morning to decide on the new national president of the NCP, following Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down from the post.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule were among those present at the meeting which was held at the party office in Mumbai. The 18-member committee comprises Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil among others. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president’s post.

His nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former’s decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar. The statement was instantly met with emotional protests from party workers and leaders, who urged him to reverse his decision.