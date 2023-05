New Delhi: Indian Met Dept issues a warning that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around tomorrow, the 06th May, 2023.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 07th May. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 08th May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.