Navigating Cyber Insecurity: Building Resilience in an interconnected world

Today, Cyber Security Conclave was jointly organized by CSC and United Service Institution in New Delhi. Under this, important strategies for cyber security were discussed.

Cyber security is a serious and sensitive matter. Cyber threats are evolving at a rapid pace around the world, with the number of data breaches increasing every year. Every day the cases of cyber security breaches from IT service providers are increasing. It is important for companies to maintain a strong cyber security framework to retain their customers. Any kind of breach in data security can lead to huge losses in business besides damaging trust and reputation.

While inaugurating the program, Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “CSC plays a vital role in extending the reach of technology and sharing information to the last mile. Security is not just about systems, but also about behavior, knowledge, and habits. One of the major risks we face is the end user who may overlook the importance of cyber protection, often sharing PIN numbers and increasing vulnerabilities.”

Shri S Krishnan added, “The partnership between CSC and USI bridges two different worlds, enhancing our digital landscape. Digitalization not only enhances productivity but also centralizes data, promoting a robust digital economy. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of cyber risks to avoid becoming victims of fraud. By addressing behavioral and attitudinal attributes, we can spread awareness effectively. Through this conference, we aim to learn new measures that MeitY can implement to strengthen our cyber protection strategies.”

Welcoming the guests at the event, Shri Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV said, “At the CSC Cyber Security Conclave 2024, we emphasize on broad categories of cybersecurity that are crucial for user agencies like CSC. We must strive to be more cyber resilient and explore cost-effective alternatives. This conference provides a platform for us to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity, focusing on robust data management and strategies to prevent cyber threats and thefts. By developing a cyber think tank, we aim to foster innovative solutions and create a more user-friendly cyber system. We will establish a small, dedicated group to lead our efforts towards cyber protection and work towards developing a cohesive cybersecurity system.”

Panel Discussion conducted on “Emerging Cyber Threats, Trends and Solutions”. Key speaker in the discussion were: Major General (Dr) Pawan Anand, (Retd); Maj Vineet Kumar, Founder Cyber Peace Foundation; Col. Rahul Modgil, CISO, EPFO; Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Senior Director (Retd), MeitY; Shri Hiral Sharma, Head-Solution Architect-Public Sector India and SAARC, Fortinet and Shri Anurag Chandra, CISO, Defence & Aviation.

On this occasion MoU was signed between CSC and USI to strengthen Cyber Security.

“Other prominent speakers during the event were: Inder Chaudhry, Business Head – Cyber Security, Mitkat Advisory, Ashutosh Bahuguna, Scientist ‘F’, Cert-IN, Kausik Halder, National Cyber Security Scholar, CoE, Govt. of West Bengal, Rohit Bhurani, Solution Architect- Fortinet, Vikas Awasthi, Director Government and PSU Business- Checkpoint, Ankit Guglani, Sr. Principal Consultant- TrendMicro.”

Cyber security has always been a primary topic on the agenda of CSC. It has launched the Cyber Rakshak program in rural and remote areas in collaboration with leading IT infrastructure service provider companies across the world. This cyber security training initiative has equipped women with new technology skills and helped them emerge as cyber security ambassadors.

About CSC SPV:

Common Services Centers (CSC) are an integral part of the Digital India mission. They are access points for the delivery of Digital India services to rural and remote areas across the country and contribute towards the fulfilment of the vision of Digital India and the Government’s mandate for a digitally and financially inclusive society. The CSCs offer assisted access to e-services in India, focusing on enhancing governance. Apart from delivering essential government and public utility services, CSCs also deliver a range of social welfare schemes, financial services, educational courses, skill development courses, healthcare, agriculture services, and digital literacy.