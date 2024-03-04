Naval Commanders’ Conference: Curtain Raiser

The first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2024 is scheduled to commence from 05 Mar 24. The Conference, this time around, will be held in a Hybrid format where in the first phase will be held at sea. The inaugural session of the Conference will have the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri embarking at sea to witness both aircraft carriers demonstrating Indian Navy’s ability to conduct ‘twin carrier operations’. The Conference, an annual event of paramount importance, serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security. Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy.

During the three-day event, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, will address the Naval Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff, along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will also engage with the Naval Commanders during the conference to discuss the convergence of the three Services in light of the common national security environment. They will explore avenues to enhance tri-service synergy and readiness in defence of the nation and India’s national interests.

The last six months have witnessed significant changes in geo-political landscape in IOR due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The strategic alignment of the nations has resulted in a spill over of the kinetic actions on land into the Maritime Domain. Along with the drone and missile attacks on mercantile shipping, a resurgence of piracy has also been witnessed. The Indian Navy has responded to the emerging threats with strength and resolve demonstrating its capability as a First Responder and its commitment as a ‘Preferred Security Partner in the region’.

The Indian Navy’s corner stone event, Commanders Conference serves as a crucible for charting the course of the Navy’s future amidst a rapidly evolving maritime environment. By fostering strategic clarity, operational excellence, technological innovation, and international cooperation, the Conference reaffirms the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests and upholding its status as a responsible maritime power in the region.