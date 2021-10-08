National Women’s Cricket Match Between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Centurion Ground

Jatani: National Level Cricket Match between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is being played at Centurion University, Bhubaneswar. This tournament is organized by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). The 50 over’s matches will be played from 8th October to 12th October, 2021. For the first time three international players are taking part in this tournament. Madhuri Mehta, Roshanara Parwin and Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan are going to play in this exciting match. In this tournament total 22 players form Chhattisgarh and 24 players from Odisha are participating.The captainof Chattisgarh team Pranshu Priya Dhanson and the Odisha team captain Madhusmita Behera are excited about the battle. Players are quite happy with the finest pitch and the beautiful ground of the University. Cricket lovers are much excited to witness such an amazing match in the campus premises.

