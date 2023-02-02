National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has been entrusted with the work of inter-linking of rivers under National Perspective Plan (NPP): Bishweswar Tudu

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has been entrusted with the work of inter-linking of rivers under National Perspective Plan (NPP). NPP has two components, viz., Himalayan Rivers Development Component and Peninsular Rivers Development Component. 30 link projects have been identified under NPP. Pre-Feasibility Reports (PFRs) of all the 30 links have been completed and Feasibility Reports (FRs) of 24 links and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 8 links have been completed. Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) is the first link project under NPP, for which implementation has been initiated. Latest status and State-wise details of Inter-linking of Rivers (ILR) projects are given at Annexure.

A budget allocation of ₹ 1,100 crore in the current financial year has been made for KBLP by Government of India. The total amount spent on the project till 31.12.2022 is ₹ 7,665 crore, including ₹ 5,038.28 crore from the Central grant and ₹ 2,626.70 crore from the State budget.

The cooperation of States is paramount in the implementation of inter-linking of rivers projects. Inter-Basin Water Transfer (IBWT) from surplus basins to water deficit basins/areas is essential to address the imbalance in water availability across the country and water security in the country. ILR programme is being pursued in a consultative manner by building consensus amongst the Party States for the implementation of the ILR projects. Government of India has accorded priority to the ILR programme and has been making all efforts to expedite the same.

KBLP is the first inter-linking project taken for implementation as a result of efforts made by Ministry of Jal Shakti and cooperation of States of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The project is being implemented by Centre and both the States jointly through a Special Purpose Vehicle (Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority) with major funding coming from Central Government.

