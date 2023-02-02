Water is intrinsic not only to life but also to economic growth and development. The State Ministers’ Conference with the theme ‘Water [email protected]’ was organized on 5-6 January, 2023 at Bhopal in this context.

The primary objective of the Conference was to deliberate on Water [email protected] with the States. 33 States/Union Territories participated in the Conference, including Ministers from 25 States/UTs.

Details of action plan discussed and the steps suggested to address water need upto 2047 by Central and State Governments are annexed. The response of the State Governments was positive as evidenced by their enthusiastic participation and exchange of ideas during the Conference.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.