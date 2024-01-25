National Transition Council of Guinea President Dansa Kourouma Bestowed KISS Humanitarian Award 2019

Bhubaneswar : The prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award for 2019 was presented to Dr Dansa Kourouma, the President of the National Transition Council of Guinea at an event here on Thursday. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS presented the award to Dr. Kourouma in the presence of Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS; Umapada Bose, Vice President, and R. N. Dash, Secretary KIIT & KISS.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Kourouma praised Bhubaneswar as a city of happiness, spirituality, and devotion, highlighting the strong historical ties between India and Guinea. He expressed his admiration for the accomplishments of KIIT and KISS, commending the determination, compassion and commitment of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

He accepted the award, joining the ranks of notable figures such as His Holiness the Dalai Lama. “I thank you for this recognition and express my gratitude for this honour,” Dr. Kourouma said, the award symbolizes their commitment to contributing to the well-being of society.

“I recognize a father in Dr. Samanta. You hold high hope of the hopeless and a man devoted to truth and faith,” he said. He stressed that education is the most powerful weapon in changing the world, rooted in conviction and faith.

Dr Samanta, in his address, said that KISS symbolises humanism, instilling care and compassion among its students.

Among others, Chargee d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea Dr Aminata Thuam, Chief of Staff of Guinean Parliament Fofana Moussa, Director of the Cultural Forum of the Embassy of Austria Michael Pal and Founder of Divisa Herbal Care Sanjeev Juneja; Buddhist monks from Thailand present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Prof.(Dr.) Amareswar Galla, Pro-Chancellor, KISS DU; Prof Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT DU and Prof Deepak Kumar Behera, VC, KISS DU.