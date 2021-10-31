National Rail Museum celebrates Ekta Week

New Delhi : National Rail Museum (NRM) is celebrating the Ekta Week Celebration by setting up an exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indian Railways starting from 31 October at 10:00 hrs.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is remembered for his stellar efforts to unify the nation-state of India. The inspirational life journey of this “Iron Man of India” is a constant reminder to the iron tracks of Indian Railways unifying the country. Therefore, this exhibition is a humble tribute by NRM as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This exhibition will be on display till 14 November 2021.

For this occasion, NRM has invited the public to celebrate the constant contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indian Railways in uniting our Nation together.