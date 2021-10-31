Bye Elections to the Council of States from Kerala and West Bengal -reg.

New Delhi : There are two casual vacancies in the Council of States from Kerala and West Bengal as per details below: –

State Name of Member Cause of vacancy Date of vacancy Term Up to Kerala Shri Jose K. Mani Resignation 11.01.2021 01.07.2024 West Bengal Ms. Arpita Ghosh Resignation 15.09.2021 02.04.2026

2. The Commission vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/67/2021, dated 28.05.2021 had decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold bye election to the Council of States from Kerala till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold bye election to the Council of States from Kerala.

3. The Commission having re-assessed the situation in the State of Kerala and after taking into consideration all relevant facts, has now decided to conduct above-mentioned two bye elections to the Council of States from Kerala and West Bengal in accordance with the following programme: –

S. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 09th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Last date of making nominations 16th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations 17th November, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) Date of Poll 29th November, 2021 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 29th November, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 01st December, 2021 (Wednesday)

4. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/ . to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

5. The Chief Secretaries of States concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.