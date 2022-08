Bhubaneswar : Shalini Pandit, IAS, MD National Health Mission, Odisha, visited Cancer Screening and Consultation camp at Cancer Wing, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar in presence of Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, Sr Oncologist, Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Director AHPGIC Cuttack and Addl Director NCD.

Besides, more than 60 Cancer patients were consulted. 14 dedicated beds are being optimally utilized for administering Cancer Chemotherapy and Palliative Care.