National Geographic India’s SUPERFACTORIES to take viewers inside OPPO’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India

New Delhi: SUPERFACTORIES from National Geographic India will be taking the viewers behind-the-scenes at OPPO’s sprawling state-of-the-art factory in India. Premiering February 27th at 7.00 pm, the upcoming documentary will give an insight into the manufacturing process adopted by the company to produce millions of smartphones with their iconic designs to satisfy their loyal customers.

The documentary will introduce the viewers to the mechanism behind the operations and how the brand has managed to establish a large footprint in the country. Featuring the mega facility that aims to produce more than 6 million units every month during peak season- – that is going to be one smartphone in every 3 seconds, the film will also highlight the crucial role played by operational managers, R&D teams, and engineers; in bringing alive the company’s vision to develop and adopt new-age technology solutions.“With SUPERFACTORIES, we offer a deeper understanding of high-tech factories by showcasing novel production techniques, innovative engineering, and cutting-edge technologies adopted by some of the most renowned brands in the world. Keeping with this promise, the documentary gives viewers access to OPPO’s digital pathway; providing them with knowledge of the smart manufacturing technology and practices implemented at the company to deliver great value and products to their customers,” said a National Geographic India Spokesperson

“OPPO is a pioneering force in building India’s smartphone manufacturing ecosystem. Being featured on Superfactory is a testimony to OPPO’s innovative and industry defining ethos of ‘Technology for Mankind. Kindness for the world’. I am confident tech enthusiasts and millions of OPPO consumers in India will enjoy seeing what goes into creating their favourite smartphones” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India

OPPO in the last six years has built its legacy as a Global Technology Innovator by launching Several ‘Firsts’ in the smartphone market, therefore, becoming one of the leading global premium smartphone brands in India. It is committed to bringing innovative technology solutions backed by a strong after-sales service strategy centered on consumer needs. With a robust network of over 500 exclusive service centers across 500+ cities, the brand, today, services consumers even from the remotest places in the country.