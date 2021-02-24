PM Narendra Modi today chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting.

In the meeting, ten agenda items were taken up for review including eight projects, grievance relating to one scheme and one programme. Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs. These eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about ₹44,545 crore, pertained to 12 states viz., West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister expressed his concerns in delays being observed in execution of some of the projects, and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in Mission Mode.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the programme for elimination of single use plastic. Review of grievances related to Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana was also taken up. The Prime Minister impressed upon the need to involve people, specially youth through a proper awareness campaign. He also called upon all officials to pay special attention to the quality of roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana.

In the previous 35 PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about ₹13.60 lakh crore, along with 51 programmes / schemes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors have been reviewed.