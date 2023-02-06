National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is holding a week-long celebration in commemoration of 119th Birth Anniversary of Indian pioneer artist Binod Bihari Mukherjee from 7th February to 12th February 2023

The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is organising a week-long celebration to commemorate the 119th Birth Anniversary of Indian pioneer artist Binod Bihari Mukherjee from 7th February to 12th February 2023.

This seven-day workshop will emphasize raising awareness of BB Mukherjee’s unique capacity for concentration. The museum has continually run programmes to promote inclusivity and close the accessibility gap between art and people with disabilities.

B.B. Mukherjee had visual and ocular problems from birth. He continued to concentrate on his art despite having myopia in one eye and blindness in the other. After a botched eye cataract surgery in 1956, BB Mukherjee completely lost his vision, but he kept working on large mural paintings. Mukherjee was one of the pioneers of Indian modern Art and a key figure of contextual Modernism. He was one of the earliest artists in modern India to take up murals as a mode of artistic expression. He is one of the recipients of Padma Vibhushan in 1974.

Binod Behari Mukherjee was born in Behala, a town in West Bengal that was just recently incorporated into the city of Kolkata (as of 2009), despite the fact that his ancestral hamlet was Garalgachha in the Hooghly District. He was a professor at Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati University. His early education was received at Sanskrit Collegiate School. He was accepted into Visva-Bharati University’s Kala Bhavana, the art faculty, in 1919. He was Ramkinkar Baij’s buddy and close associate. He studied under the Indian artist Nandalal Bose. He began working as a teaching faculty member at Kala Bhavan in 1925. During 1937 to 1938 he spent a few months in Japan with artists like Arai Kampo. Some of his works show a marked influence of traditional wash technique of China & Japan.n 1948 he went to become Director of National Museum of Kathmandhu in Nepal.

The gallery hosts unique art workshops on this occasion and will lead tours for people with disabilities. Anubhuti/ Immerse yourself in art- touch and feel the tour of our sculpture garden and Ashruti/ Fingers talk – unique walkthrough for hearing challenged are just a few of the exclusive programmes created for them.