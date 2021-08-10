New Delhi : National Dairy Plan Phase I (NDP-I) a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) with an outlay of Rs. 2242 Crore was implemented during March 2012 to Nov 2019 across 18 major dairying states including Gujarat. The objectives of NDP-I was as follows: Increase productivity of milch animals and thereby increase milk production to meet the rapidly growing demand for milk. Provide rural milk producers with greater access to the organized milk processing sector. NDP I had the following major components: Component A: Productivity Enhancement: This component aimed at increasing bovine productivity following a scientific approach in animal breeding and nutrition. Component B: Village based milk procurement systems for weighing, testing quality of milk received and making payment to milk producers: This component aimed at increasing the number of milk producers organised into milk producer institutions through (i) mobilisation and institution building of small holder milk producers, (ii) training and capacity building of milk producers and other functionaries; and (iii) investment in village level infrastructure for milk collection and bulking. Component C: Project Management and Learning: This component aimed at effective coordination of project activities among various EIAs and a comprehensive and functional Management Information System (MIS) for the Project through (i) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based MIS and (ii) Learning & Evaluation.

The implementation of NDP I have established the fact that a scientifically planned integrated approach towards dairy development can indeed be successful in a large and diverse country like India. NDP I was able to make available more than 2,456 High Genetic Merit Bulls to A & B graded semen stations across the country which propelled the production of quality disease-free semen. The project also contributed towards lowering the cost of feeding per kg of milk resulting in increase of net daily income of milk producers by Rs 25.52. Market access was provided to more than 16.8 lakh additionally enrolled milk producers of which 7.65 lakh are women members. The project covered around 59 lakh beneficiaries across 97,000 villages. Cooperative development initiatives under the NDP-I provided additional, reliable income for tribal dairy farmers and improved their overall socio-economic conditions – especially the marginalized and most vulnerable. More transparent procurement and payment under VBMPS led to better prices.

Under NDP-I, a study was conducted on Social inclusion impact of NDP I with regard to empowerment of Schedule Caste and Tribal population showed that the access of SC and ST communities to Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) enrolment and services of automated Milk Collection Units (AMCUs) were found not to be significantly different to that of non-SC/ST households. This implies that SC/ST Beneficiary households were provided access equal to that of non-SC/ST households to DCS enrolment and its services.

Also, a survey conducted under the NDP-I in Sabarkantha Region of Gujarat, showed that ST non-beneficiaries earned more income from agriculture while ST beneficiaries earned more from dairying. Also, the income equality effect was more pronounced for ST beneficiaries than non-ST beneficiaries. The ST households were also found to own more number of milch animals. Cooperative development initiatives provided additional, reliable income for tribal dairy farmers and improved their overall socio-economic conditions – especially the marginalized and most vulnerable.

Thus, NDP I project had a significant positive impact on the livelihood opportunities for the tribal milk producers of Gujarat with the roll out of cooperative development interventions.

The total grant assistance provided to the End Implementing Agencies (EIAs) operating in Gujarat under NDP I was Rs.330.73 Crore. The grant assistance provided to the End Implementing Agencies (EIAs) of Gujarat operating in tribal areas is provided below:

This information was given by The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

EIA Activities Grant Provided (Rs. in Crore) Baroda Milk Union Fodder Development (FD), Village based 13.22 milk procurement system (VBMPS) Bharuch Milk Union FD, Ration Balancing Program (RBP), 4.31 VBMPS Panchmahal Milk FD, RBP, VBMPS 6.18 Union Sabarkantha Milk FD, RBP, VBMPS 23.40 Union Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Progeny Testing- Murrah and CBHF 32.67 Surat Milk Union FD, RBP,VBMPS 11.17 Valsad Milk Union RBP, VBMPS 10.68 Grand Total 101.62