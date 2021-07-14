National Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 38.76 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 38.76 crore. A total of 38,76,97,935 vaccine doses have been administered through 49,10,876 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,14,441 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,56,229 2nd Dose 74,47,783 FLWs 1st Dose 1,77,30,845 2nd Dose 1,00,52,409 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 11,64,12,064 2nd Dose 40,30,999 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,56,42,767 2nd Dose 2,54,39,376 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,13,45,634 2nd Dose 2,93,39,829 Total 38,76,97,935

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,01,04,720 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,000 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.28%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 38,792 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since seventeen continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,29,946 and active cases are now only 1.39% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,15,501tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43.59 crore (43,59,73,639) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.25% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.10% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 23 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 37 consecutive days now.

