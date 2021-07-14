“Efforts must to benefit others as well as oneself- Madhya Pradesh Governor Patel”

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that it is the duty of every person to cooperate in making efforts to deliver the benefits of government schemes to the eligible persons and the needy. It is the responsibility of the government to make the schemes successful, such recognition is not proper. Efforts should be made to benefit others as well as benefit from the schemes of the government. Shri Patel was addressing a gathering at Manglik Bhawan of Amdo village during the inspection of tribal dominated villages Surai, Amdo and Dhaba in Sehore district today.



Governor Shri Patel told that the educated people of the society should take up the responsibility of helping others. They should help the education of children, care of elders, helping the needy and in providing benefits of government schemes to the underprivileged. The youth of the society will have to come forward and make efforts. He said that true development is possible only when it reaches equally in all areas, all societies and classes. Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started a new stream of development with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. He said that since the time Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over leadership of the country, special attention has been paid towards the development of villages. All of you must have seen and known that no attention was paid to them earlier. Work is being done for their development and prosperity. Many welfare works are being done in the country and the state. I am happy that the state government is also implementing welfare schemes at its level. These schemes have opened up new possibilities for youth, women, the deprived and tribals. The benefits of these schemes are changing the picture of rural India. When I thought of traveling, first of all I decided to go to a remote rural area. I am very happy to see the development of the village after coming here.



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that Corona has made us come to terms with the usefulness of oxygen very well. Air is the basis of our lifeline. We get it only from trees, just as we take care of young children for our old age. In the same way we should take care of the plants too. They also protect us like our children when they grow. He said that the trees today are a gift of our ancestors to us. It is the responsibility of all of us to provide pure air to our future generation. He said that big saplings should be planted. This makes their care easier.



Governor Shri Mangubhai said that during the two waves of Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi made efforts to prevent the spread of infection by giving us the mantra of Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai , Janta Curfew etc.. He said experts are warning of a third wave. We pray to God that the third wave should not come, but we have to be very careful. We have to understand that only self-discipline will protect against the Corona pandemic. He said that it is important to avoid crowd, wear mask, wash and sanitize hands frequently. There should be no flexibility in this.



Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said that we are honored and proud that the Governor has visited the tribal-dominated village in the first tour programme. The Governor visited the tribal families and inquired about their needs and demands. He has won everyone’s heart with his love for children and by distributing fruits to them. He said that efforts are being made by the state government for the welfare of the people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has made efforts day and night to control the second wave of Corona pandemic. He said that we wish that the third wave does not come, but all preparations are being made to face it.

