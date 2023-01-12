National Commission for Protection of Child Rights celebrating its 18th Foundation Day

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is celebrating its 18th Foundation Day. To fully dedicate this occasion to the children, a Quiz was launched by the Commission on the occasion of National Youth Day (Swami Vivekananda Jayanti) on 12th January, 2023 to create awareness among children about child rights and make Child Rights champions through this Quiz. Wide participation of children has been invited from school students, children living in hostels, children living in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and street children across the country through online and offline mode to participate in the quiz. It is a platform to empower children for their rights, where the quiz covers all the topics that are very important for children to know.

While launching this quiz, Mr. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR categorically said that there can be no better day than National Youth Day to launch this quiz. As we all know, Swami Vivekananda gave us this message that how an ideal society can be built by making ourselves aware and empowered through knowledge and updated information. Taking inspiration from this, we have decided to make child rights champions among the children in the country, who will work to take forward this campaign of child rights awareness and pave the way for nation building by being empowered. This effort is a small contribution of the Commission in the efforts being made by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for New India, so that a completely child-friendly environment can be created in the country.

The questions asked in the quiz will be helpful in boosting the confidence of the children. This is the first mega event of its kind, in which a large number of children are going to participate. The participants will not only be able to enhance their own knowledge, but through this, an environment will be created for discussion on child rights among children across the country.

The quiz is divided according to age groups and students will participate in the quiz according to their age group. A link for the quiz has been provided on NCPCR website www.ncpcr.gov.in under various topics on child rights ( link; https://ncpcr.sov.in/champions ) where children can participate online or offline as per their age group. The quiz has a question bank of hundreds of question covering basic questions on child rights including JJ Act, POCSO Act, RTE Act and Child Labour Act, school safety, disaster management, cyber safety, sexual violence and other violence, child marriage, health and nutrition, etc. in which a question paper of 10 questions will be given to the participating children on all topics. The answers to all the questions will also be provided, out of which the participants will have to choose the correct one.

In order to make this quiz accessible to the children who are not connected with internet or do not having electronics devices to access the online quiz, offline facility has also been made available to the children. A separate window will be opened on the link for digital divide and school principals, superintendents of CCIs and DCPOs can download the quiz set thereof for distribution among the children. After students fill this quiz, it can be scanned and uploaded on the link. The link of the quiz available on the Commission’s website will remain online from National Youth Day (Swami Vivekananda Jayanti) till February 28. The list of children participating in the quiz through offline medium will have to be submitted to the Commission by February 20, 2023.

Once the child completes the quiz by participating in the quiz through online or offline mode, the child will be given a digital certificate of participation. The list of children participating in the quiz through offline mode will be obtained from the respective authorities and they will be given a certificate of participation on child rights champions. Along with this, the states which have maximum participation in this quiz, will be honored by the Commission during the Foundation Day program.

It is noteworthy that to ensure the maximum participation of children in the quiz, letters have been written to Central Government Institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya, CBSE and State Education Department, Women and Child Development Department, Tribal Welfare Department, Minority Department etc.

About the Commission: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (hereinafter referred to as the Commission) is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. In one of the functions laid down under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission has been assigned with the function to examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation. The Commission also has the powers of Civil Court trying a suit under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005 and Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.